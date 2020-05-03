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Yago Sangria 1.5L Bottle

Yago – Sangria

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Minimum extra needed for this Sangria

    I added orange juice and that was it.
    Elizabeth M. - Verified buyer