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Rashi Clarét 1.5L Bottle

Rashi – Clarét

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

2 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Megan P. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Best sweet red I’ve had.

    Great taste got the price. Sweet and not too dry. My personal favorite red wine and I don’t get all like red wine.
    Kay M. - Verified buyer