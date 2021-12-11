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Wine
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Red Wine
Rashi – Clarét
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750ml Bottle
From
$8.99
1.5L Bottle
From
$15.99
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
1 year ago
Megan P. -
Verified buyer
3 years ago
Best sweet red I’ve had.
Great taste got the price. Sweet and not too dry. My personal favorite red wine and I don’t get all like red wine.
Kay M. -
Verified buyer
1