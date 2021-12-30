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Mogen David Concord 3L Bottle

Mogen David – Concord

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 1 year ago

    One of my fav old school wines

    Great price for the amount u get.. Super smooth and sweet but it’ll def sneak up u in the best way!
    Joanna O. - Verified buyer