Sand Point – Merlot

750ml Bottle From $ 11.49

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Our Merlot is an approachable wine opening with fresh picked cherry notes and a hint of spice. Dominant flavors of bright cherry and vibrant raspberry come together with toasty oak and light chocolate to create a juicy, plush wine with soft tannins. It is a true fruit driven wine that is straightforward and easy to enjoy.