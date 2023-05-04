Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Merlot
|
Set delivery address to see local pricing
California. Bright and lively dried herb and red currant flavors. 15.3% ABV
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
4.70
10 Reviews
- 7 months agoKory K. - Verified buyer""
- 9 months agoKory K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoKory K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
SmoothNice to relax to.Kory K. - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Very smoothVery smooth, just what I needed after a long day of work and building an empire.Tyonica . - Verified buyer
- 3 years ago
Perfect wine.My grandfather loves this wine and thankful to Saucy for having it when no other company had it in stock. You made my 88 yo great uncle’s day!Melissa E. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
Would Recommend yoThis is pretty good. Smokey, and front forward. Pssssssssh.Great P. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
ThE bEsT tHiNg SiNcE sLiCeD BrEaDSo good... I can't believe it's not butterRaj M. - Verified buyer
- 2 months ago
The best Merlot on the lotYou know... I was a Cab man until I had this wonderful Merlot. Get it, y'all.Great P. - Verified buyer
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!ELEvan L.