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Robert Mondavi Private Selection Merlot 750ml Bottle

Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Merlot

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California. Bright and lively dried herb and red currant flavors. 15.3% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.70

10 Reviews
  • 7 months ago
    Kory K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 9 months ago
    Kory K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Kory K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Smooth

    Nice to relax to.
    Kory K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Very smooth

    Very smooth, just what I needed after a long day of work and building an empire.
    Tyonica . - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Perfect wine.

    My grandfather loves this wine and thankful to Saucy for having it when no other company had it in stock. You made my 88 yo great uncle’s day!
    Melissa E. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    Would Recommend yo

    This is pretty good. Smokey, and front forward. Pssssssssh.
    Great P. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    ThE bEsT tHiNg SiNcE sLiCeD BrEaD

    So good... I can't believe it's not butter
    Raj M. - Verified buyer
  • 2 months ago

    The best Merlot on the lot

    You know... I was a Cab man until I had this wonderful Merlot. Get it, y'all.
    Great P. - Verified buyer

  • !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    EL
    Evan L.