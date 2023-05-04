Ratings overview

7 months ago Kory K. - Verified buyer ""

9 months ago Kory K. - Verified buyer ""

1 year ago Kory K. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Smooth Nice to relax to. Kory K. - Verified buyer

3 years ago Very smooth Very smooth, just what I needed after a long day of work and building an empire. Tyonica . - Verified buyer

3 years ago Perfect wine. My grandfather loves this wine and thankful to Saucy for having it when no other company had it in stock. You made my 88 yo great uncle’s day! Melissa E. - Verified buyer

2 months ago Would Recommend yo This is pretty good. Smokey, and front forward. Pssssssssh. Great P. - Verified buyer

2 months ago ThE bEsT tHiNg SiNcE sLiCeD BrEaD So good... I can't believe it's not butter Raj M. - Verified buyer

2 months ago The best Merlot on the lot You know... I was a Cab man until I had this wonderful Merlot. Get it, y'all. Great P. - Verified buyer