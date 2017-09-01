Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
La Moussière Alphonese Mellot Sancerre 750ml Bottle

La Moussière Alphonese Mellot – Sancerre

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Lively like the look in your eyes, this wine's past life was a flowery fruity bouquet. It has a lively, supple and welcoming taste. Displaying white fruit and floral aromas along with lemon flavors, the Sancerre La Moussière is very clear and smoky on the nose and finishes intensely fruity. Va va voom.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With