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Edna Valley Merlot 750ml Bottle

Edna Valley – Merlot

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Our Edna Valley Vineyard Merlot is juicy with a velvety, rich mouthfeel, opening with red cherry, blackberry, and subtle plum aromas with a hint of espresso. These characteristics continue on the inviting palate along with supple tannins that integrate with layers of smoked meat, cola, blueberry, earth, and hints of tobacco and nutmeg for a satisfying and pleasant Merlot.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.50

2 Reviews
  • 2 years ago

    Good value

    Good value
    Mark K. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Good taste

    Love it
    Maria R. - Verified buyer