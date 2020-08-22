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Crane Lake Merlot 750ml Bottle

Crane Lake – Merlot

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Tasty

    Sweet, bold
    Luis F. - Verified buyer