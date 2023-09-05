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Barefoot Merlot 1.5L Bottle

Barefoot – Merlot

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SILVER MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A crowd-pleaser, the soft and easy-drinking Barefoot Merlot is a red wine that will fit everyone's palate; a nicely focused effort.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.88

8 Reviews
  • 3 months ago

    Smooth

    Mellow taste .
    Johnny . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 3 months ago

    Nice smooth taste!

    Good for Hollywood .
    Johnny . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 6 months ago

    KOOL N D KANG GOOD!

    Try it!
    Johnny . - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 11 months ago
    Madison K. - Verified buyer
    ""
  • 1 year ago
    Alyssa W. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago
    Kimberly R. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Good wine

    Great wine
    Iván L. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It was wonderful.

    NA
    Josh G. - Verified buyer