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SILVER MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A crowd-pleaser, the soft and easy-drinking Barefoot Merlot is a red wine that will fit everyone's palate; a nicely focused effort.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 months ago
Smooth
Mellow taste .
Johnny . - Verified buyer
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3 months ago
Nice smooth taste!
Good for Hollywood .
Johnny . - Verified buyer
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6 months ago
KOOL N D KANG GOOD!
Try it!
Johnny . - Verified buyer
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11 months ago
Madison K. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Alyssa W. - Verified buyer
1 year ago
Kimberly R. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Good wine
Great wine
3 years ago
It was wonderful.
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