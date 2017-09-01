Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
La Quercia Montepulciano D'Abruzzo 750ml Bottle

La Quercia – Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Italy. This Montepulciano is a great example of what can happen when you match low-yield winemaking expertise with a prolific growing zone, and constantly cut, cut, cut back the vines. Made by winemaker Antonio Lamona, the result is one of the best quality, most expressive and balanced Montepulcianos around. This wine is also 100% organic, and delivers as a wine that takes no shortcuts.

More By La Quercia

You May Also Like

Often Bought With