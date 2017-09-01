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Barossa Valley Estate Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre 750ml Bottle

Barossa Valley Estate – Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre

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Its name is an exquisite mouthful – and so is this wine. It may be hard to pronounce, but it’s easy to love. Grenache Shiraz Mourvèdre is a beautiful combination of these three majestic grape varieties perfected in a true Barossa Valley style featuring vibrant red berry fruits, fragrant spices, and delicate floral aromas on a smooth, silky texture. Pairs perfectly with steak, charcuterie, duck, turkey and mushroom.

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