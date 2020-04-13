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Domaine Gérard Millet Sancerre 750ml Bottle

Domaine Gérard Millet – Sancerre

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    It’s one of my favorite white wine

    Great with meal or without! I love this wine.
    Veronika K. - Verified buyer