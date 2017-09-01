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ChocoVine Raspberry 750ml Bottle

ChocoVine – Raspberry

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ChocoVine Raspberry is rich and fruity. Deep tones of raspberry combined with French wine and chocolate are the perfect temptation for your sweet tooth. ChocoVine Raspberry is fruity sweet: deep tones of raspberry combined with French wine and Dutch chocolate are the perfect temptation for your sweet tooth. Perfect serve: serve ChocoVine in a wineglass, chilled from the fridge, neat or over ice. Enjoy!

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