Cheeky Fox – Sneaky Good Red Blend
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A red blend that plays by its own rules. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Malbec yield ripe red fruit aromas & clever complexity, but make no mistake: This smooth sipper is always down for a good time. And possibly some streaking.
As the name implies, Cheeky Fox is an expressive, individualistic Red Blend that doesn’t follow the usual rules of wine formality. It’s a delightful and sustainable crowd pleaser. No rules, drink it from your finest crystal or out of a jelly jar.
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
13 Reviews
- 8 months agoJen F. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Really affordable very it’s qualityBalanced taste that is light and not too sweetHannah K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristopher C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristopher C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
The kind of red blend that makes your face go from curious to angry with how good it is.Smooth, flavorful, light!Lindsay H. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoElliott K. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
YumFresh and delightful! Chill itKristin R. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMika N. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoChristopher C. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year agoMarybell M. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
Love it!What's not to like? Deep color, flavorful, ripe fruit character and there's not enough o's in smooth to describe the finish.Bob P. - Verified buyer""
- 1 year ago
I'm no expert butThis was so smooth!ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Surprisingly good.Drinks easy and goes down smooth. Cool label and branding. Wife loved it!Christopher S. - Verified buyer