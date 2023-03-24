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Cheeky Fox Sneaky Good Red Blend 750ml Bottle

Cheeky Fox – Sneaky Good Red Blend

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A red blend that plays by its own rules. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Malbec yield ripe red fruit aromas & clever complexity, but make no mistake: This smooth sipper is always down for a good time. And possibly some streaking.

As the name implies, Cheeky Fox is an expressive, individualistic Red Blend that doesn’t follow the usual rules of wine formality. It’s a delightful and sustainable crowd pleaser. No rules, drink it from your finest crystal or out of a jelly jar.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

13 Reviews
  • 8 months ago
    Jen F. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Really affordable very it’s quality

    Balanced taste that is light and not too sweet
    Hannah K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Christopher C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Christopher C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    The kind of red blend that makes your face go from curious to angry with how good it is.

    Smooth, flavorful, light!
    Lindsay H. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Elliott K. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Yum

    Fresh and delightful! Chill it
    Kristin R. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Mika N. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Christopher C. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Marybell M. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    Love it!

    What's not to like? Deep color, flavorful, ripe fruit character and there's not enough o's in smooth to describe the finish.
    Bob P. - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago

    I'm no expert but

    This was so smooth!
    ELLIOTT K. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Surprisingly good.

    Drinks easy and goes down smooth. Cool label and branding. Wife loved it!
    Christopher S. - Verified buyer