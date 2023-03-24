Cheeky Fox – Sneaky Good Red Blend |

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

A red blend that plays by its own rules. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Malbec yield ripe red fruit aromas & clever complexity, but make no mistake: This smooth sipper is always down for a good time. And possibly some streaking.



As the name implies, Cheeky Fox is an expressive, individualistic Red Blend that doesn’t follow the usual rules of wine formality. It’s a delightful and sustainable crowd pleaser. No rules, drink it from your finest crystal or out of a jelly jar.