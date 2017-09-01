Chateau D'aigueville – Rhone Blend

750ml Bottle From $ 18.49

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France. This blend of 50% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 10% Carignan and 10% other blending grapes has a deep red colour with an exceptional bouquet of elegant red fruits with a spicy hint. The palate offers a powerful and generous offering of black cherry, currant and raspberry with cedar and spice on the finish. Pair with grilled red meat, wild game, venison and strong cheeses.