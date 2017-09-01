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Casas Patronales – Reserva Carmenere
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This is a ruby red wine with notes of violet. It has fresh aromas of black morello cherries and a spicy finish with a smooth toasty touch. The palate reveals a combination of structure and smoothness, dominated by black fruits, tobacco and vanilla with Sweetness of tannins which give over to a smooth, lingering finish. Recommended with red meat, stew, roast turkey, patés and salty cheeses. Serve at between lightly chilled.