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Can Blau Tinto 750ml Bottle

Can Blau – Tinto

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Can Blau Tinto reveals a compelling bouquet of mineral, smoke, spice box, black cherry, and plum; smooth-textured on the palate; excellent depth, concentration and length.
Tasting notes: Dark Berries, Lavender, Spice, Minerals, Black Pepper

Pairs well with: Rice, Pasta, Noodles, Spaghetti, Macaroni, Vegetables, Mushroom, Stewed Meat, Sausage, Pork, Roast Meat, Grilled Meat, Meats With Sauces, Short Cheese, Medium Cheese

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