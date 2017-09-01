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|Can Blau Tinto reveals a compelling bouquet of mineral, smoke, spice box, black cherry, and plum; smooth-textured on the palate; excellent depth, concentration and length.
|Tasting notes: Dark Berries, Lavender, Spice, Minerals, Black Pepper
|Pairs well with: Rice, Pasta, Noodles, Spaghetti, Macaroni, Vegetables, Mushroom, Stewed Meat, Sausage, Pork, Roast Meat, Grilled Meat, Meats With Sauces, Short Cheese, Medium Cheese