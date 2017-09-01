The Walking Dead – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 6.99

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The Walking Dead Cabernet Sauvignon label features a horde of zombies, and when the Living Wine Labels app is launched and pointed at the bottle, they break out of the label onto the phone screen. If you also purchase The Walking Dead Blood Red Blend and point the app at both labels, when the bottles are side by side, it triggers the characters to fight each other.