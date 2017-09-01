Stark Raving – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 8.99

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This blend's hauntingly seductive nose surrounds the senses with boysenberry, cassis and black cherry, embraced byrich mocha and hints of black pepper. The intensity continues across the smooth, well-structured palate, with an abundance of fruit and spice that extends into a lingering and enjoyable finish