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Stark Raving Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Stark Raving – Cabernet Sauvignon

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This blend's hauntingly seductive nose surrounds the senses with boysenberry, cassis and black cherry, embraced byrich mocha and hints of black pepper. The intensity continues across the smooth, well-structured palate, with an abundance of fruit and spice that extends into a lingering and enjoyable finish

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