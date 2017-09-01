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Spring Mountain Estate Cabernet 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Spring Mountain Estate Cabernet 2012 – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Brilliant magenta color and expressive aromas of raspberry, plum, chocolate, brown spice and black pepper introduce the 2012 Estate Cabernet. A mouth-watering, sweet entry leads to a full-bodied wine that delivers rich, dark mountain fruit and plush tannins. This vintage promises early enjoyment. Decant prior to service.

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