Spring Mountain Estate Cabernet 2012 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 74.99

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Brilliant magenta color and expressive aromas of raspberry, plum, chocolate, brown spice and black pepper introduce the 2012 Estate Cabernet. A mouth-watering, sweet entry leads to a full-bodied wine that delivers rich, dark mountain fruit and plush tannins. This vintage promises early enjoyment. Decant prior to service.