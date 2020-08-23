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Smoking Loon Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Smoking Loon – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.67

3 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    Delicious and bold

    Amazing for the price
    Paress S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    It’s a bit spicy for me, but I did enjoy it.

    If you like a smokier, clove like taste. You’ll enjoy it.
    Carlos C. - Verified buyer

  • Title says it all. Amazing wine for the price.

    Title says it all. Amazing wine for the price.
    MC
    Michael C.