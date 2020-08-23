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Smoking Loon – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Aromas of blackberry, toasted coconut and juicy plum. Flavors of black raspberry, red currant and molasses with notes of tobacco leaf. 13.5% ABV.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
Delicious and bold
Amazing for the price
Paress S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
It’s a bit spicy for me, but I did enjoy it.
If you like a smokier, clove like taste. You’ll enjoy it.
Carlos C. - Verified buyer
Title says it all. Amazing wine for the price.
Title says it all. Amazing wine for the price.