Silver Oak – Napa Valley 2012 Cabernet Sauvignon

1.5L Bottle From $ 304.99

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Our 2012 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon artfully combines the classic elegance of the old world and the ripe fruit of California. It displays an opaque garnet color with a bouquet driven by fruity aromas of blackberry liqueur and hoisin sauce. These aromatics are complemented by sandalwood and nutmeg characteristics indicative of American oak aging. This is a well-structured wine with a rich mid-palate buttressed by silky tannins and generous acidity.