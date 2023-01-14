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Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon

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Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.

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5.00

6 Reviews
  • 10 months ago
    Michael W. - Verified buyer
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