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Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon
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Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
10 months ago
Michael W. - Verified buyer
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11 months ago
Michael W. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Antonio L. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Emily B. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Emily B. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Evelyn M. - Verified buyer
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