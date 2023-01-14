Robert Mondavi Private Selection – Bourbon Barrel Aged Cabernet Sauvignon |

750ml Bottle From $ 14.59

750ml Bottle From $ 15.49

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Deep ruby red in color, it opens with concentrated aromas of black cherries, blackberries, vanilla, mocha, and toasty oak, with notes of coffee and smoke.