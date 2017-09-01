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Raymond Generations Cabernet Sauvignon '13 – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Dark ruby in the glass, our 2013 Generations Cabernet Sauvignon opens with alluring aromas of blackberry and boysenberry with subtle notes of vanilla and toasted oak. Well balanced with a full-bodied mouthfeel and intense flavors, enjoy this wine now or allow it to age for the next 25-30 YEARS.