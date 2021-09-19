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Prophecy Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Prophecy – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 2 years ago

    Smooth, full bodied and reasonably priced!

    Some wines which claim to be Cabernet Sauvignon and too sweet, but prophecy has a great balance. Not too dry, not too sweet but a good in between of earthy and full bodied!
    Felicia T. - Verified buyer