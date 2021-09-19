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Red Wine
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Cabernet Sauvignon
Prophecy – Cabernet Sauvignon
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750ml Bottle
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$10.89
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Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
1 Review
2 years ago
Smooth, full bodied and reasonably priced!
Some wines which claim to be Cabernet Sauvignon and too sweet, but prophecy has a great balance. Not too dry, not too sweet but a good in between of earthy and full bodied!
Felicia T. -
Verified buyer
1