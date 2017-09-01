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Newton – Yountville Cabernet Sauvignon
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Newton Yountville Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 is instantly appealing with abundant blueberry fruit with beetroot, licorice and black olives. The palate is soft, rich and round with dark chocolate, satsuma plums and creme de cassis. It is creamy, savory and shows fine velvety structure with great persistence with layers of flavor and texture.