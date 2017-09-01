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Newton Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Newton Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain – Cabernet Sauvignon

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The nose is wild and complex with aromatic dried herbs, wet slate, mulberry, violets, boysenberry and asphalt. The palate shows restrained power and complexity, with vibrant inky fruits of black currants. Mocha and tobacco provide the flesh. The hallmark is the richly textured, umami like incredibly long and intense carry balanced by fine gravelly tannins.

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