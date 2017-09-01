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Neal – Cabernet Sauvignon
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A blend of Howell Mountain, Rutherford and St. Helena estate property grapes, allowing a mix of various classic Cabernet flavors from valley and mountain conditions. This powerful 100% Cabernet expresses its mountain heritage with massive structure that includes ripe black fruit, very deep color and firm structure, accented by the valley floor characteristics of berry fruit and good acidity. Decant this wine before you drink it!