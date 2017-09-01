Matthew Joseph Cabernet Sauvignon – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 24.99

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The 2014 Matthew Joseph Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, dark burgundy color in the glass, hinting at the wine's depth. The deep brooding nose is classically Napa Valley Cabernet, with dominant flavors of black currant and cassis mingling with sweet tobacco and Chinese five spice. The mouth is intricately textured with broad, creamy tannins well-framed by fully integrated oak, supported by flavors of wild blackberries, saddle leather, and vanilla.