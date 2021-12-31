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Leese Fitch Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Leese Fitch – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Napa Valley. Vanilla, dried herbs, dried cherry, blackberry and currant flavors. 13.5% ABV

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 1 year ago

    Great

    Easy drink
    Amanda C. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago

    Excellent wine

    Full body, great with a good steak dinner! I will definitely buy this fine wine again!
    Melissa S. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Wonderful taste and great price.

    It’s smooth and not too sweet nor dry.
    Janna C. - Verified buyer

  • Amazing for a $10 wine. I often choose this over a $50 bottle cause it's just that great.

    Amazing for a $10 wine. I often choose this over a $50 bottle cause it's just that great.
    RH
    Rebecca H.