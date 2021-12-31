Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Leese Fitch – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Napa Valley. Vanilla, dried herbs, dried cherry, blackberry and currant flavors. 13.5% ABV
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Great
Easy drink
Amanda C. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Excellent wine
Full body, great with a good steak dinner! I will definitely buy this fine wine again!
Melissa S. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Wonderful taste and great price.
It’s smooth and not too sweet nor dry.
Janna C. - Verified buyer
Amazing for a $10 wine. I often choose this over a $50 bottle cause it's just that great.
Amazing for a $10 wine. I often choose this over a $50 bottle cause it's just that great.