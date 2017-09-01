Ladera – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 23.99

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Napa Valley, California. Made from fruit grown both on Howell and Diamond mountains, this wine is powerful and concentrated, bursting in mountain tannins. Waxy plum, dried herb, graphite and pencil shavings provide a savory tangy underbelly of woody accents, met and complemented by robust black cherry and cassis, the palate rounded at the finish.