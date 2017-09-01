La Playa – Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé

750ml Bottle From $ 7.99

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Chilean. WiThis rich Rosé is made primarily from Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. With floral notes and a hint of raspberry, this dry wine has a lovely cherry palate. Sweet, and dense, this hearty wine pairs very well with food, particularly shellfish, spicy foods, and mild or soft cheeses. Time for a brunch buffet!th floral notes and a hint of raspberry, this dry wine has a lovely cherry palate. 12.5% ABV