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Kendall-Jackson Grand Reserve – Cabernet Sauvignon
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This Cabernet has distinct flavors of blackberry, blueberry, plus both red and black currants with enticing fragrances of mocha and nutmeg. Subtle notes of chocolate and toasty vanilla add to the richness and length of this bold Cab, and are accompanied by fine grained tannins on a lengthy finish.