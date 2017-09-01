Joseph Phelps Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 79.99

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The 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon highlights blackberry, dried blueberry and violet with notes of graphite and cloves followed by opulent layers of black currant jam, roasted coffee, tobacco, dried fig and vanilla bean. A full-bodied, deeply concentrated wine with supple tannins and a lengthy finish.