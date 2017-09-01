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JaM Cellars – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Blackberries, black plums, black currant, cassis, and more—easy-to-love JaM Cabernet is all about the fruit. Harvested at perfect ripeness and made in the tradition of great Californian winemaking, JaM Cab bursts with lush berries on the nose and palate. Aging in our unique blend of new oak smooths the wine and adds a lingering touch of vanilla to the finish.