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Jacob's Creek Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Jacob's Creek – Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

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This second release of the Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon really highlights the impact of our innovative use of aged Irish whiskey barrels for finishing. The palate is rich and dense, yet smooth and beautifully integrated. Dark fruit notes are prominent alongside subtle toasty characters, while the fine, soft tannins deliver excellent line and length.

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