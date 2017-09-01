Hundred Acre Cabernet Sauvignon '13 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 1355.00

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All Hundred Acre wines are made by sorting the fruit berry by berry, fermenting in small French oak fermenters, and long aging in the finest barriques. The secret to Hundred Acre is no compromise and no detail overlooked, ever.