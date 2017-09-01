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Hess Collection Mt Veeder Cabernet Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Hess Collection Mt Veeder Cabernet – Cabernet Sauvignon

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"2013 VINTAGE ONLY; DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, SF CHRONICLE WC" Grown on our Veeder Hills Vineyard, the traditional red fruit aromas and flavors of the dominant Cabernet Sauvignon are led by bright cherry and wild mountain raspberry with the addition of Malbec offering blueberry joined by notes of vanilla, cassis, creamy chocolate caramel and oak spice.

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