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Gnarly Head – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Fruit-driven and dense with a juicy core of dark fruit.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
3 years ago
One of the best red
One of the best red!!
Suresh . - Verified buyer
It was awesome highly recommend it
It was awesome highly recommend it
Goodwine I highly recommend it
Goodwine I highly recommend it
Enjoyed this very much. The flavor was unexpected but settled in quite nice.
Enjoyed this very much. The flavor was unexpected but settled in quite nice.