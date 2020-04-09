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Gnarly Head Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Gnarly Head – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Fruit-driven and dense with a juicy core of dark fruit.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.75

4 Reviews
  • 3 years ago

    One of the best red

    One of the best red!!
    Suresh . - Verified buyer

  • It was awesome highly recommend it

    It was awesome highly recommend it
    TM
    Terry M.

  • Goodwine I highly recommend it

    Goodwine I highly recommend it
    PC
    Pops C.

  • Enjoyed this very much. The flavor was unexpected but settled in quite nice.

    Enjoyed this very much. The flavor was unexpected but settled in quite nice.
    DH
    Don H.