Ghost Pines – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 18.49

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Bold and intensely flavored, our Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon was crafted with grapes from Sonoma and Napa. The blend of these two regions creates an expansive palate that offers dark fruit flavors, round tannins and an enduring finish. Sweet vanilla nuances and the occasional savory note make this Cabernet a truly unique wine.