Geyser Peak – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 10.99

12 Bottles 750ml From $ 209.98

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12 Bottle Case. Forward fruit characters of black cherry and blackberry dominate the aromas, with underlying grace notes of dark chocolate and black pepper. Bright fruit is nicely supported by a restrained oak character. The palate is rich, round and lush, seamlessly pairing the cherry and berry fruit with a hint of spice and vanilla.