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Franzia Cabernet Sauvignon 5L Box

Franzia – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.00

1 Review
  • 3 years ago

    Great wine for a great price

    Though it’s a bit more sour than I prefer it’s smooth and definitely gives you a nice mellow relaxation. I would highly recommend.
    Bri K. - Verified buyer