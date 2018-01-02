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Fat Bastard Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Fat Bastard – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review

  • This is a great bottle for the price, plus how can you go wrong with a name like the Fat Bastard? Goes well as a table wine with any hearty meal

    This is a great bottle for the price, plus how can you go wrong with a name like the Fat Bastard? Goes well as a table wine with any hearty meal
    IH
    Indigo H.