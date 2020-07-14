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Cono Sur – Bicicleta Cabernet Sauvignon
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A deep, impressive ruby-red color that suggests concentrated grapes harvested at just the right moment. This Cabernet Sauvignon´s nose is governed by pleasant notes of plum, raspberry and sweet spices, while in the mouth, chocolate and subtle hints of vanilla can be appreciated. A very structured, balanced, long and elegant wine.