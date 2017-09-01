Cain Cuvee NV12 – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 42.99

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The most approachable and affordable of Cain's production, the NV cuvees possess a certain kind of "old-world styled, hearty red wine" rustic charm not usually found in wines from the Napa Valley today. It carries a bit of a funky edge. For a Bordeaux-lover branching out to California wines, or a California connoisseur seeking something different than your go-to Cab, the NV12 is well worth a try.