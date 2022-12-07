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Bota Box Cabernet Sauvignon 3L Box

Bota Box – Cabernet Sauvignon

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The Bota Box Cabernet is full and firm on the palate; a substantial wine.

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Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

4.89

9 Reviews
  • 1 year ago
    Nicole . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Emma H. - Verified buyer
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    Nicole . - Verified buyer
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  • 1 year ago
    Brian W. - Verified buyer
  • 2 years ago
    Katie W. - Verified buyer
  • 3 years ago

    Ehhhh.

    Do it.
    Emilie B. - Verified buyer