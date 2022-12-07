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Bota Box – Cabernet Sauvignon
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The Bota Box Cabernet is full and firm on the palate; a substantial wine.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
1 year ago
Nicole . - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Emma H. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Emma H. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Andrea D. - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Nicole . - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Nicole . - Verified buyer
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1 year ago
Brian W. - Verified buyer
2 years ago
Katie W. - Verified buyer
3 years ago
Ehhhh.
Do it.
Emilie B. - Verified buyer