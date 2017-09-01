Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Barossa Valley Estate – Cabernet Sauvignon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

Cabernet Sauvignon is regarded as the King of red wines and it’s not hard to see why. In the Barossa Valley it’s very much a commanding style of wine, but also highly expressive and wonderfully complex. Always the center of attention. Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon features expressive dark plum with a seductive blackcurrant richness. Pairs perfectly with grilled, braised and slow cooked meats, and creamy and buttery sauces.

More By Barossa Valley Estate

You May Also Like

Often Bought With