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Barossa Valley Estate – Cabernet Sauvignon
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Cabernet Sauvignon is regarded as the King of red wines and it’s not hard to see why. In the Barossa Valley it’s very much a commanding style of wine, but also highly expressive and wonderfully complex. Always the center of attention. Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon features expressive dark plum with a seductive blackcurrant richness. Pairs perfectly with grilled, braised and slow cooked meats, and creamy and buttery sauces.