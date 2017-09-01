Barossa Valley Estate – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 12.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Cabernet Sauvignon is regarded as the King of red wines and it’s not hard to see why. In the Barossa Valley it’s very much a commanding style of wine, but also highly expressive and wonderfully complex. Always the center of attention. Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon features expressive dark plum with a seductive blackcurrant richness. Pairs perfectly with grilled, braised and slow cooked meats, and creamy and buttery sauces.