Area Code – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 31.99

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Cabernet Sauvignon comes from a quiet corner in the Alexander Valley. This site has continuously been farmed by the same family since 1969, and is most influenced by the ancient soils of the famed Mayacamas Mountain Ridge. The vineyards are meticulously and sustainably farmed and all fruit was night harvested to insure the preservation of their quality and character.