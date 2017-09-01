Warning: Products on this site contain nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.
Deliver now
Enter a Delivery Address
Antares – Cabernet Sauvignon
Set delivery address to see local pricing
Ruby black color. Aromas of dried lavender and violets, cassis tart, dried eucalyptus leaf, and chocolate nuts with a silky, bright, fruity medium body and a tingling, breezy nutshells, tea leaves, and earth finish with firm, cottony tannins and heavy oak. A big oaky cabernet with spice and lots of tannins. Pair with beef or roasted root vegetables.