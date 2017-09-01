Animo Cabernet Sauvignon by Michael Mondavi – Cabernet Sauvignon

750ml Bottle From $ 72.99

Check Availability Set delivery address to see local pricing

If "Out of Stock" Contact me

Black fruits of loganberry, boysenberry and plum mingle with salted heirloom olives, cigar box and fresh herbs create an exciting aromatic profile. Fine grain tannins present themselves throughout the front, middle and finish of this wine demonstrating the intrinsic mountain fruit harvested at optimal ripeness