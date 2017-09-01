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Animo Cabernet Sauvignon by Michael Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon 750ml Bottle

Animo Cabernet Sauvignon by Michael Mondavi – Cabernet Sauvignon

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Black fruits of loganberry, boysenberry and plum mingle with salted heirloom olives, cigar box and fresh herbs create an exciting aromatic profile. Fine grain tannins present themselves throughout the front, middle and finish of this wine demonstrating the intrinsic mountain fruit harvested at optimal ripeness

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